Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.31.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,214.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $377,104.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,214.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $142,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,233 over the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

