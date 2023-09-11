Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $25.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NYSE:BEN opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $376,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 254,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

