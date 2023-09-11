Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Cut by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,778 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $28.90 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

