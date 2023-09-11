Floki Inu (FLOKI) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Floki Inu token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $147.54 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu was first traded on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,265,233,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

