Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.90.

Shares of FI stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $822,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,106 shares in the company, valued at $20,373,563.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock worth $2,512,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

