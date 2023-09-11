First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $235.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $220.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

First Solar stock opened at $183.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

