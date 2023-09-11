First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $226.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $233.31.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

