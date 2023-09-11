First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $183.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.49 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

