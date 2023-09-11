Financial Review: Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) vs. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics -476.77% -86.51% -61.08% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A -49.15% -38.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aligos Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Aligos Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 376.19%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.76%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics $17.25 million 2.12 -$96.05 million ($1.91) -0.44 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.50 million ($2.57) -2.32

Aligos Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Monte Rosa Therapeutics. Monte Rosa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB). The company also develops ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it develops siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors; and Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH, as well as a research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co., Ltd. to research and develop oligonucleotide compounds for the treatment of liver diseases.. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a a translation termination factor for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. It also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as gout and Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.