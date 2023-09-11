Financial Contrast: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.32% -232.98% -4.58% First Watch Restaurant Group 2.11% 3.18% 1.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.12%. First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and First Watch Restaurant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.27 billion 0.13 -$77.80 million ($3.52) -2.97 First Watch Restaurant Group $800.30 million 1.40 $6.91 million $0.27 69.89

First Watch Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

