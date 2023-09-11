Financial Analysis: Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) & Its Rivals

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yoshiharu Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 510 4360 5631 269 2.53

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.22%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million -$3.49 million -0.83 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $2.06 billion $190.78 million 11.34

Yoshiharu Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 2.71% -16.79% 2.80%

Summary

Yoshiharu Global rivals beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

