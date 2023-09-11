Fetch.ai (FET) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.21 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $183.53 million and approximately $28.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00025141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,132,127 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

