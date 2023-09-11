Ferro-Alloy Resources’ (FAR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Price Performance
Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 8.90 ($0.11) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £40.02 million, a P/E ratio of -855.50 and a beta of 1.00. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.12.
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
