Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ferrari by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSE RACE opened at $297.19 on Monday. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.36.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

