FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,958 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,973,386 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $450,827,000 after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

NYSE FDX opened at $254.10 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.56.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

