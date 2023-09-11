Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 392.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $2.64 on Monday. Farfetch has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Farfetch by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 42,045 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter worth $98,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,619,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 99.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,025,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,595 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

