FantasyGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $141.77 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003962 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $141.77 million and $5.83 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.00122424 USD and is down -99.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

