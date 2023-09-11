Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th.

EPM stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $295.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 199.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

