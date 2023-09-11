EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.91.

EVgo Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $3.62 on Friday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.97.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,101 shares of company stock worth $265,904. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 668,889 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $32,188,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,657,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after buying an additional 128,210 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

