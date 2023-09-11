Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after acquiring an additional 411,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $142.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.23. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

