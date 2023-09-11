Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $178.08 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.