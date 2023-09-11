Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.01 on Monday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $159.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

