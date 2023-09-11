Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $54.56 million and $2.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 16,652,993,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.