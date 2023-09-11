Wolfe Research Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Peer Perform

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EVRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.30.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,913 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

