Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $449.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Everest Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $370.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.21.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group will post 46.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

