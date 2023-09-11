Evercore ISI Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WSM

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.10. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,021,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,629,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,837,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.