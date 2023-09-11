Evercore ISI Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 200.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $873.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,804.10% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 30,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $617,512.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

