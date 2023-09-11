Evercore ISI Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $80.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Wayfair from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised Wayfair from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.46.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W opened at $71.15 on Friday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,552,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 21,241 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,361,760.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,287.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,423,015.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $15,552,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,836 shares of company stock worth $6,747,863 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.