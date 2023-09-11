Evercore ISI Boosts Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target to $17.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STEM. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stem from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Stem from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.97.

NYSE:STEM opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Stem has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 6,150 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Alan Russo sold 13,427 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $87,275.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Stem by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stem by 2.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stem by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

