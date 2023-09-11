Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ergo has a total market cap of $72.79 million and $284,242.48 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003860 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,672.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00233986 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.53 or 0.00730312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00549531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00057355 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00112653 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,446,837 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

