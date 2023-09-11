Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,083,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,663,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $77.92.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. 3M reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

