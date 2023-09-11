Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $785.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $725.00 to $785.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $814.57.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $771.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $782.57 and a 200 day moving average of $741.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Equinix by 485.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

