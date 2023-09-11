Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,884 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $819,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

EQIX stock opened at $771.44 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $782.57 and a 200-day moving average of $741.86.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.32%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.57.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

