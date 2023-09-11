EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

