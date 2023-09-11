Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.5% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $710,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,431 shares of company stock valued at $163,412,654. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $414.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.83. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

