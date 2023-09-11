Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 413,133 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413,133 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $186,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $828,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,059,000 after buying an additional 260,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

D opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $84.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

