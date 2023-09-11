Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 40,259 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $239,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Humana by 26.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Humana by 12.0% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its position in Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 12,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Humana by 15.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Humana Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $467.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.90.
Humana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
