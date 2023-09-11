Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,215,728 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215,728 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $124,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

