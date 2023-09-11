Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,225,233 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,225,233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $136,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 304,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,103 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 78.9% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

