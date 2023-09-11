Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 113,174 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $171,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

