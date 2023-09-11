Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,511 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $169,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

EL opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.31.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

