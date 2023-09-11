Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,394,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,288 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $573,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

