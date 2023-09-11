Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,709,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.7% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $337,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 38.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.47 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.98.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,186,465. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.