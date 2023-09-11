Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 596,411 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596,411 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

