Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 290,645 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,645 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $243,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 1,706,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,038,161 shares of company stock worth $21,108,177,335 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $586.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.72 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $499.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $587.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

