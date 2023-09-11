Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 14,550 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,842,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $225,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,311 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 281.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in NIKE by 50.0% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 120,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

NKE opened at $97.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.46. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

