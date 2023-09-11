Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,099,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,905 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $179,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $156.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $174.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.