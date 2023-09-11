Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $258.01 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $258,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $958.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $908.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

