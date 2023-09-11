Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $184.04 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 357,075 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $184,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYB opened at $99.38 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

