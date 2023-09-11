Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $147.72 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 50,165 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $147,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $224.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

